Let’s just get this out of the way before we get too deep here – Google did not just launch or announce a single unified messaging app that all will love and use going forward. Today, though, Google has announced that it now has a leader and unified team to take care of their communications products. What does that mean? Let’s find out!

Going forward, according to The Verge, Google’s communications efforts will be run by Javier Soltero, a semi-recent hire who originally took over the VP reigns of G Suite. Soltero is now (also) the boss of communications products, like Messages, Duo, and the Google Phone app, as well as the teams that support them. Since he runs G Suite, that means he has Google Meet and Google Chat.

At this time, it sure sounds like Soltero and his team are not planning to integrate messaging apps into one another to create the ultimate messaging tool for you, which I think is what we all want. Instead, Soltero and friends want to try and create clarity over what each of their products does and why it might be best for you. With everyone together under one umbrella, they think they can do that.

Oh, Soltero did say that their plan “continues to be to modernize [Hangouts] towards Google Meet and Google Chat.” I have no idea what that means, so the clarity thing is off to a weird start.

If you had questions about how this shakes up leadership, here is the statement that Google has provided on the news:

We are bringing all of Google’s collective communication products together under one leader and unified team that will be led by Javier Soltero, VP and GM of G Suite. Javier will remain in Cloud, but will also join the leadership team under Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Platforms and Ecosystems. Outside of this update, there are no other changes to the personnel and Hiroshi will continue to play a significant role in our ongoing partnership efforts.

OK, so what are we taking away from this? I don’t know, man. Google didn’t announce any new products, only that they have a single leader for all things communications. That could mean a better presentation of their communications apps that might help you figure out which of them you should use. I just hope it means Google Inbox returns…wait.

// The Verge