Sorry to say, but I’ve become a case snob. I wasn’t always like this. In fact, I hated phone cases a few years ago, always preferring to run my phone naked. However, with phones being nothing but glass and fingerprint magnets these days, I’ve become one with the case, appreciating their ability to keep my phone safe and adding a bit of bulk to these ever-slimming phone bodies for better grip.

Should you be in the market for a new case for a model of the Galaxy S20, I’m here to tell you that Gear4 has a few good options you should consider during your search. The below cases have models for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Let’s go over a few, shall we?

The main highlight of the new Gear4 lineup is the Hackney 5G case, complete with D30 (thin, advanced impact protection material) and “5G Signal Plus” technology. This technology utilizes micro voids to allow a stronger 5G signal to pass through the case. You can see a video breakdown of what’s happening here. Priced at $49.99, you can get the Hackney 5G case for any Galaxy S20 model.

Another personal favorite of mine in the lineup is the Oxford Eco. This case is not just a case for phone protection, but it doubles as a large wallet. Complete with credit card slots, stand functionality and anti-microbial protection, Oxford is constructed using recycled plastics, which I’m all for. It also comes with D30 material, offering up to 13ft. of drop protection. Oxford Eco is priced at $50.

If you need some serious drop protection, then the Battersea is where it’s at. Priced at $50, this case offers up to 16ft. of drop protection, while still offering a soft-touch design. The case features anti-microbial protection and is also wireless charging compatible.

Let’s say you aren’t looking to spend $50 on a case. That’s completely normal of you. If price is a factor, the $30 Wembley is a good option, offering 10ft. of drop protection, anti-microbial protection, as well as hardened corner protection. Plus, it’s one of the better feeling cases of the bunch when in-hand.

And while you’re protecting your Galaxy S20’s backside, don’t forget about the front, too. Personally, I don’t use glass protectors, but I know plenty of you might. If you need something to protect your glass, InvisibleShield has two models of screen protectors to choose from for the Galaxy S20 lineup — Ultra VisionGuard+ and Ultra Clear+.

While both offer glass-like feel, anti-microbial coating and self-healing nano-memory technology, the VisionGuard+ has Eyesafe technology that protects against increased exposure to high-energy blue light, without changing the screen colors or peak resolution. If blue light isn’t of concern to you, then there’s the standard Clear+ model, priced at $30.

Special Note: I can’t use all of these things myself, so be on the lookout for a giveaway coming soon!