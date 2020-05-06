Here’s the New Android 11 Release Schedule

Along with the launch of Developer Preview 4 of Android 11 this morning, Google has provided an updated release schedule for Android 11 as a whole.

It’s all pretty straightforward as you can see below, but due to COVID-19, things are a tad bit delayed. The first beta is now scheduled for release on June 3, followed by the second beta in July, then the final beta in August. Should all go smoothly, final and public release will take place in Q3 of this year.

Key Changes

Google releases a fourth Developer Preview today (May 6) for testing and feedback.

Beta 1 release moves to June 3. Google will include the final SDK and NDK APIs with this release and open up Google Play publishing for apps targeting Android 11.

Beta 2 moves to July. Google will reach Platform Stability with this release.

Beta 3 moves to August and will include release candidate builds for final testing.

For visual learners, here’s a graph.

And that’s it. Expect the public beta to begin June 3!

// Android Developers