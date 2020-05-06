Google is Testing Live Caption for Chrome

It’s been spotted in the latest Canary build of the Chrome browser that Google is testing Android’s Live Caption feature. If you aren’t familiar, when enabled on an Android phone, Live Caption can literally live caption any audio that’s taking place on the device. It’s quite useful when needed. Now, that function may soon come to Chrome browsers everywhere.

If you use Canary, which are the experimental nightly build previews for Chrome and are not to be used by your average Joe (no offense, Joe!), you can enable this feature by ensuring you have Canary build 84.0.4136.2 or later, visit the chrome://flags page, then enable the Live Captions flag. Lastly, go to Chrome’s settings menu, type “accessibility” into the settings search bar and click the toggle in the Live Caption item that appears.

According to The Verge’s testing, the feature crashes Chrome immediately when used, but hey, that’s why this is Canary!

I wonder if Google had intentions to announce this at I/O?

