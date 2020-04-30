The OnePlus 8 5G launched at Verizon yesterday and is already receiving its first update. While not as large as the day-1 updates for the unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, we are never going to complain about fresh software.

In the update, which arrives as build IN2019_15_200420, OnePlus 8 5G owners will see “improved 5G connectivity” as well as “improved Premium visual voicemail.” That’s it.

Maybe the next one will remove that Verizon 5G logo from the backside.

Sorry for the entire post on this.

// Verizon