Anyone who has already or plans to pick up a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro now have access to Stadia on the devices, thanks to added support that went live just this week.

These two phones add to a growing list of mobile device’s that support Google’s cloud gaming platform. All you need is the Stadia app, plus a supported gamepad.

Full List of Supported Phones

Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL

Samsung S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note 8

Samsung S9, S9+, Note 9

Samsung S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+

Samsung S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro

Asus ROG Phone, ROG Phone II

Razer Phone, Razer Phone II

Anyone get Stadia now that it’s free to join? How are you liking it?

// Google