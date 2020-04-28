Droid Life

DEAL: Target Hosting Sale on Every Google Home and Nest Hub Product, Save Up to $50

With many spending a bit of extra time at home these days, maybe you’ve happened upon the realization that your house isn’t smart enough. It’s completely possible. Should that be the case, Target is hosting a sale on Google Home and Nest Hub products, capable of transforming your house into a smart home.

For specifics, you can save $50 on a Google Home or Google Home Max speaker, save $30 on a Nest Hub, get a 2-pack of Nest Hub Max smart displays for $399 (saves you about $40), as well as save $10 on a Chromecast Ultra. And speaking of the Ultra, don’t forget that Stadia pairs nicely with it.

All the links you’ll need are below.

