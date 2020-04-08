Google announced this morning that Stadia is now open to all! The way Google words its announcement, this move appears to be in response to the COVID-19, or at least, the company is using the fact that many people are quarantined at home to push its cloud-gaming platform.

To celebrate, Google is offering every user (including those already subscribed), two free months of Stadia Pro. That means you get free games, plus all of the Pro features included in the usual $10/month subscription. As for the free games, you’ll get a few, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper.

For those new to Stadia, here’s how to get started.

How to Get Started

Go to Stadia.com to sign up

Download the Stadia app on Android or iOS

Play on your laptop, desktop or Chrome OS tablet with your favorite (HID compliant) USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard

Play over WiFi on Pixel or many supported Android phones

And that’s it. Go get to gaming!

// Stadia