Droid Life

Google Stadia Now Open to All, Everyone Gets 2-Month Pro Subscription for Free

Google Stadia

Google announced this morning that Stadia is now open to all! The way Google words its announcement, this move appears to be in response to the COVID-19, or at least, the company is using the fact that many people are quarantined at home to push its cloud-gaming platform.

To celebrate, Google is offering every user (including those already subscribed), two free months of Stadia Pro. That means you get free games, plus all of the Pro features included in the usual $10/month subscription. As for the free games, you’ll get a few, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper.

For those new to Stadia, here’s how to get started.

How to Get Started

And that’s it. Go get to gaming!

// Stadia

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top