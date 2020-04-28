Droid Life

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 4K is $10 on Google Play

Listen, I don’t care if you hate or love The Rise of Skywalker — I’m only here to let you know that the 4K title is listed at $9.99 on Google Play right now. That’s down from its usual price of $25.

For Disney+ subscribers, you’ll have the ability to stream this title on May 4, so unless you absolutely need to “own” it, I’d suggest holding off. Even though I am on Disney+ myself, I still feel like $10 is hard to pass up for a Star Wars film in 4K. Plus, I actually didn’t mind this movie all too much. Yeah, it’s got its issues, but whatever.

If you want it, follow the link below.

Google Play Link

