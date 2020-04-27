In March, Verizon announced that it would waive fees and cease service shutoffs for 60 days to those impacted by COVID-19. In a message sent out today, the carrier is now extending this to June 30, giving more people the financial flexibility that is absolutely paramount in times such as these.

Here’s the statement.

Verizon is extending its commitment to keep our customers connected through June 30. This means we will neither terminate service nor charge late fees to our postpaid wireless, residential, and small business1 customers that notify us of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can notify us by visiting here.

To get this extension from Verizon, customers will need to contact the carrier directly, and as the company notes, notify it of their inability to pay the bills.

