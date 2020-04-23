Android 11 Developer Preview 3 Now Available for Pixel Phones!

Google released Android 11 Developer Preview 3 today to its supported Pixel devices, including the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4. We still aren’t quite to the beta stage yet, so you won’t just be able to easily enroll in this preview like you have been able to in the past. We are close, though, as this should be the last big preview build before the Android 11 beta shows up in May.

Google says this update contains “bug fixes and a set of productivity improvements,” basically as what we are assuming is a final preview before this goes into beta and opens up to a much wider audience. Flash if you like to live dangerously, my friends.

Here’s the DP3 build info:

Date: April 23, 2020

Build: RPP3.200320.017

Emulator support: x86 (32/64-bit)

Security patch level: April 2020

Google Play services: 20.12.14

For those running previous Android 11 Developer Previews, Google is offering an over-the-air (OTA) update for this release. Factory images are still available too, plus you can use the new Android Flash Tool this time. There are plenty of options, even if we don’t yet have a beta.

Install Android 11 Developer Preview 3

What’s new in Android 11 DP3?

Again, this is not a consumer build and is still mostly built for for developers to continue testing apps on. Because of that, the following are the bullet points that Google wants to highlight:

App exit reasons updates : Based on developer feedback, the Android team has updated the exit reasons API, allowing developers to request details of the app’s recent exits.

: Based on developer feedback, the Android team has updated the exit reasons API, allowing developers to request details of the app’s recent exits. ADB Incremental : Installing very large APKs with ADB (Android Debug Bridge) during development can be slow and impact developer productivity, especially for Android game developers. In Android 11, developers can use ADB Incremental to make installing large APKs (2GB+) from their development computer to an Android 11 device up to 10x faster. This new feature is part of a continued investment in new tools to help developers build games for Android efficiently.

: Installing very large APKs with ADB (Android Debug Bridge) during development can be slow and impact developer productivity, especially for Android game developers. In Android 11, developers can use ADB Incremental to make installing large APKs (2GB+) from their development computer to an Android 11 device up to 10x faster. This new feature is part of a continued investment in new tools to help developers build games for Android efficiently. Wireless Debugging: Android 11 includes a revamped debugging experience using ADB over a Wi-Fi connection. Wireless Debugging on Android 11 does not need a cable to set up, remembers connections over time, and can utilize the full speed of the latest Wi-Fi standards, greatly speeding up developer workflows.

For more, be sure to checkout the latest blog post at the Android Developers Blog.