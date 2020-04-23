Google Search Starts Telling You If That Search Query Sucked

Searching on Google is an action some of us do dozens of times per day. Depending on the topic, deciding on precise search terms can be difficult and you may have wondered if Google is even returning results that are anywhere near what you were looking for. Google is going to help you out in that department starting today.

Should you search for something and Google has no idea what in the hell you are talking about, you may see a message that says, “It looks like there aren’t any great matches for your search.” They could offer alternative searches or tips in addition to that message to help you get the info you need.

As Google notes in an announcement today, this feature shouldn’t show up too often, unless you are my mom, who I’d guess will get it a lot. Love you, mother!

// Google