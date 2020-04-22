As this global pandemic shows no signs of slowing or allowing us to return any time soon to the days of old, the companies that are big parts of our lives continue to step up to help. Verizon announced today that it will give customers an additional 15GB of free data to use just like they did last month.

The note we received says that Verizon will automatically add an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business plans, hotspots, and jetpacks. The data can be used from May 1 through May 31 and will require no action from you or your business. Come May 1, the data should just be there, as it was the previous time.

Here’s the full press note:

Verizon continues to support customers who may find themselves needing additional data in order to learn, work or keep connected during this challenging time. That’s why today, we announced we are automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business shared data plans, hotspots and jetpacks to be used from May 1 through May 31. There is no action needed as this data will automatically be added to consumer and small business accounts.

I’m going to assume that the same eligibility rules apply as they did to the previous data giveaway. Those rules were:

For Verizon consumer and small business postpaid unlimited customers, 15GB of 4G LTE hotspot data will be added to your current plan.

For Verizon consumer prepaid and consumer and small business postpaid metered customers, 15GB will be added to your current standalone or shared data plan, which can be used for smartphone, hotspot or other connected device use.

Standalone metered and unlimited Jetpack plans will also be provided an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data.

Be on the lookout.