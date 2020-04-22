Right now at Micro Center, both in-store and online, you can snag a Nest Mini (2nd-Gen) for just $20. Compared to its usual price of $49, we’d say now is absolutely the time to pick up the improved iteration of Google’s itty bitty Assistant-powered smart speaker.

The big improvement for the second generation Mini is the improved audio quality, most notably better bass tones. The original was fine and dandy for what it was, but this 2nd-Gen model is something we highly recommend for those who play music on their Mini speakers.

There is no coupon code or anything like that needed. Simply add it to your cart and hit the checkout. Easy.

Purchase Links: Chalk | Charcoal