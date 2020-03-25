Verizon Should Have Given You 15GB of Extra Data Today

Since it’s now March 25, you should have received a data bonus today from Verizon. From today through April 30, Big Red is offering up an extra 15GB of data to use across nearly all of their plans.

We told you about this move a couple of days ago, but there was clearly some confusion around the timing. Today is the day. Not yesterday or the day before. Today. March 25 is the day Verizon said they were giving you free data. Got it?

The breakdown is pretty simple for who gets what. Since most people are now on unlimited data plans, Verizon is offering an extra 15GB of hotspot data to use for those customers. If you aren’t on unlimited, your plan should just get 15GB of extra data to use (Shared Data Plans, Jetpack, and Prepaid).

Here is the exact wording for each batch of bonus data from Verizon’s COVID-19 FAQ:

For Unlimited Data Plans 15 GB of 4G LTE data will be added to your plan’s existing Mobile Hotspot allotment Eligible plans include: The Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go/Beyond/Above Unlimited Plans, Start/Play More/Do More/Get More Unlimited Plans

For Shared Data Plans 15 GB of 4G LTE shared data will be added (can be used for Mobile Hotspot, or any other connected device using the shared data plan) Eligible plans include: More Everything Plans, Verizon Plans 1.0 and 2.0 (e.g., S, M, L, XL, XXL), Just Kids

For Jetpack – Unlimited or Metered Plans 15 GB of 4G LTE data will be added

For Prepaid All monthly plans with a data allowance: 15 GB of 4G LTE data will be added to monthly metered Smartphone (can be used for Mobile Hotspot), Jetpack and Tablet device plans



You should be able to check and see if the data is in your account through the My Verizon app. I’m not sure there is a way to check your hotspot data, at least from my digging through various Verizon menus.

Let us know if you don’t see the data soon!