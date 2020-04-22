We are all at home and Google knows it, so the search giant continues to rollout new features to its products that will help us survive these stay-at-home orders with greater ease. Specifically today, Google announced that Android TV is getting more rows, that Google Play on Android TV is getting new categories, and that Google Search is ready to track the shows you want to watch.

For Android TV owners, you will now see new YouTube rows of content called “COVID-19 News,” “Stay Home #WithMe,” and “Free Movies with YouTube.” From these new sections, you’ll get daily doses of COVID-related news, videos that will help you cook or listen to live music or workout, and find movies that are streaming on YouTube without ads.



For Google Play, the version on Android TV will soon include categories called “Stream the shows and movies you love,” “Learn New Things,” “Play with your remote,” and “Play with your gamepad” collections. I’m sure you can guess what types of content is included there by the names of them, right?



Finally, while searching for shows on Google Search, a new dedicated watchlist experience has been added if you search for “what to watch.” From there, you can maintain a watchlist, choose from content you might want to watch, and even add a shortcut to your home screen to let you easily access the list. If you tap on the “Provider” button in the watchlist, Google is also letting you choose the content providers that show recommendations. It’s pretty slick and is live right now.

