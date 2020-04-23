A new game is on Google Play from the same makers of Rest in Pieces. Called Gumslinger, it’s actually a fun little shooter title.

Similar to an old web-based game I used to play years ago, you control a gunslinging piece of gummy, with the goal being to shoot your gummy enemy to death before they shoot you. If you win, you advance in tournaments and are able to compete in additional challenges to unlock new weapons and looks

The fun of it all comes down to the gummy physics. When shooting enemies, they can go flying, bouncing all around and making themselves harder targets to hit. I actually cracked up laughing quite a bit the first time I saw it in action.

It’s free, so there are no excuses. Go download it.