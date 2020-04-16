Sitting at home all-day, everyday isn’t as easy or as awesome as it sounds. We all still need exercise, friends, content, motivation, and reminders on ways to get through this pandemic healthy. Google think a number of its services can help in big ways.

For one, Android TV now has a section called “Stay mindful & fit” that is a collection of fitness apps to help you keep moving in your living rooms. You’ll find the Peloton app (which still has a 90 day free trial), yoga apps, dancing classes, and more. Of course, you can also ask the Google Assistant to fire up a workout video for you. In case you didn’t know, YouTube is filled with free workouts upon workouts.

No Android TV? That’s OK. Google Play has a new special offers area that highlights free or discounted content in sections like “Workout & wellness” or “Language learning & more.” You’ll find roundups of apps by category too, giving you plenty of ways to help you be the best you.

Finally, if you are on Wear OS, Google is updating their smartwatch platform to help you better wash your hands with timers and reminders.

All of these new features are either available now or rolling out in the “coming weeks.”

// Google