Woot! has a deal going on for OnePlus 6T unlocked devices, starting at only $280 for “New – Open Box” units. If you want a sealed fresh unit, the price is still only $299. Considering the going price on OnePlus’ website for this same device is $349, now’s a good time to grab a 6T if interested.

Read: OnePlus 6T Review

According to the product description, these are A6013 models (T-Mobile), unlocked to work on nearly any US carrier with exception to Sprint. So, if you want it to run on T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, that should work with no issues.

For specs, these are 128GB storage units, complete with 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 processor, 3700mAh battery with fast charging, in-display fingerprint reader, dual camera system (20MP + 16MP), and 6.4″ AMOLED display with baby teardrop notch. At $280, it might be hard to find something similar.

Have at it!