In February of this year, Motorola introduced the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus. Both devices are notable as they are inexpensive, solid options for those looking to pickup a fresh Android device. Well, both phones are now on Google Fi as of this week, starting at $199 for the Moto G Power.

Should you have missed the announcement post for these devices, they’re actually sweet little phones. The Moto G Power’s claim to fame is costing just $199, while also sporting a 5,000mAh battery. That’s the same size as an LG V60 ($800+) and Galaxy S20 Ultra ($1400+). Other specs include a 6.4″ FHD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, three rear-facing cameras, and Android 10.

By its name, I assume you can guess what the Moto G Stylus offers. Yup, a stylus! It’s priced at $249 on Google Fi, offering a 6.4″ FHD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4,000mAh battery, rear camera system that features laser autofocus, and Android 10.

For all the specs and details, look here.

If either of these devices strike your fancy, follow the link.