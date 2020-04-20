Droid Life Q&A Sessions: Volume 57

The last time we asked you for questions for a DL Q&A Sessions post, it was still 2019 and the world was a very different place. The Galaxy S20 was not yet released, OnePlus’ 8 line was nothing but rumor, and the iPhone SE had yet to “destroy the Pixel 4a.” We also weren’t yet living through a global pandemic that has taken thousands of our friends and family members away from us.

I get the feeling that in April of 2020 there is a lot you might want to talk about. New phones have come and gone, there are others on the horizon, budgets are tighter than ever, and we all could use a way to participate in safe conversation. It’s DL Q&A time again.

New to this concept? We’ve been running Q&A sessions for years now as a way for you to ask the DL crew (which is me and Tim) anything on your mind. You could ask about tech and smartphone thoughts, COVID-19, how we’re coping in quarantine, what life is like without sports, what time our beer consumption starts each day, what our favorite shows are at the moment, etc. Whatever you want an answer to from us, you can ask.

At the end of the week, we’ll grab a handful of the questions and answer them in a separate post. It’s a long-running tradition around here that we quite enjoy with this beautiful community of ours.

Let us have it.