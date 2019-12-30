Droid Life Q&A Sessions: Volume 56

2019 is coming to a close! To put a cap on the year and decade, let’s do a Q&A Session, yes?

If you’re new to our Q&A setup, it allows you to ask us anything and everything that might be on your mind, whether it concern Android or not. Want to discuss CES 2020? Want to dissect why the Trailblazers are no good this year? Want to talk about the Pixel 5, even though we’re still a year away? We can do all of that!

Shoot any questions you have down below in the comments, and then after a few days, we’ll round them up and post our answers.

Happy New Years, folks!