Stadia announced a few new features for gamers this week, all of which we’ve listed for you below.

There are three things: 5.1 surround sound support for Stadia users on the web, an on-screen keyboard for web players, as well as mobile connection notifications for connection quality.

While it’s not a huge list, these are all solid additions for the platform.

Changelog

5.1 surround sound on web – – We’ve added support for 5.1 surround sound when playing games on web

On-screen keyboard — You’ll now see an on-screen keyboard on web when you have a gamepad connected to Stadia

Mobile connection notifications — You’ll see notifications for your connection quality while playing on mobile devices.

Enjoy, Stadia players.

