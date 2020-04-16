Samsung’s New Budget Tablet Offers an S Pen, Starts at $350

Samsung has a new budget-friendly tablet headed to market, scheduled for release in Q2. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is affordable, starting at just $350, but it does offer a few sweet features to make it a great productivity device and content consumption machine.

The main inclusion is that of the S Pen, which comes in the box with the tablet. With the S Pen, those who use tablets for creating art or taking notes are already off to a good start, but Samsung also highlights dual stereo speakers by AKG with Dolby Atmos, a big ol’ 7,040mAh battery, 8-core Exynos prcoessor, up to 128GB storage, and Android 10 with One UI 2 running on top.

The display is a 10.4″ (WUXGA+) TFT panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1200. The bezels don’t appear all too large, so media consumption and gaming have the potential to be solid. You can view the full list of specs below.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will launch Q2 this year, priced starting at $349.99. We’ll let you know when it’s available for purchase.

Tab S6 Lite Specs

// Samsung