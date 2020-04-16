Let’s say your buddy just published a new playlist onto Spotify and it’s a real banger. The problem is, there are a couple of track choices you don’t exactly agree with. To handle this, Spotify is intro’ing the ability to hide songs on playlists you didn’t make.

This is clutch for when you go back to the playlist — since it’s a banger and all — you won’t be forced to skip that song again, as Spotify won’t show it in the playlist. Should you change your mind down the road, you’ll be able to unhide songs, of course.

This change is rolling out to both Android and iOS apps for Premium users.

// Engadget