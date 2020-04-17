We haven’t discussed the Galaxy Z Flip all too much since posting up our review, likely because it’s hard to imagine a lot of people are currently using it in the US. It’s a sweet little phone, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think many saw it as a practical purchase at $1,380.

Regardless, that isn’t going to stop (at least for now) Samsung providing updates to those who did purchase it. In a new update rolling out to owners starting today, the camera app on the device will have a quick switch button for the phone’s Flex Mode.

As you’ll see down in the GIF below, Flex Mode is the phone’s operations when it’s sitting at a 45-degree angle. As Samsung puts it, “With just a double tap, you can switch the camera’s preview window from the top to the bottom half of the device when it is in Flex mode, making it simpler for you to capture everything from dramatic low-angle action videos to vibrant top-down food photos.”

Enjoy your update, Z Flip owners.

// Samsung