Two of the most popular Google Nest products are discounted today to some of their lowest levels ever. We have the Google Nest Hub, which typically retails for $130, down to $69.99. We also have the original Google Home down to just $49.

Do I need to sell you on why these are great buys at these prices? Ummm, the Nest Hub has a display and is the best digital picture frame you’ll ever use. It’ll show you the weather, play music, run videos, control your smart home, and get you help using the Google Assistant. The original Google Home does most of that, it just doesn’t have a display. They are both excellent smart home additions or starters.

The Nest Hub is available from Woot, which Amazon owns, and is listed as in “New” condition. The Google Home is also brand new.

Deal Links: