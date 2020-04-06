Quibi Launches With 90-Day Free Trial

As I mentioned last week, I have not followed the story of Quibi, a new video streaming service that launched this morning. It’s apparently been getting its fair share of attention leading up to this moment, probably because of its founders, so now we all get to see whether its different approach has been worth the wait.

Quibi is “quick-bite original content” service that’s mobile-only. It features new shows from a bunch of names you are likely familiar with, all of which are only a few minutes long. The idea is to provide you with shorter shows that can be easily digested as you hold onto your phone. There are comedy, drama, documentaries, and sports shows, as well as daily update news shows.

The service costs $4.99/mo if you are OK with “some” ads. If you want no ads, that’ll run you $7.99/mo. For now, since Quibi just launched and they need to win you over before you’ll pay anything, it’s free for 90 days.

Is Quibi going to be worth your time? Honestly, I have no idea. It could nice to consume a bunch of 5-10 minute shows from time to time, but I can see myself getting frustrated at the mobile-only idea. There is no Chromecast support. There’s no Android TV app. There’s no desktop experience. You can only watch Quibi on a phone.

Interested? Hit that link below.

