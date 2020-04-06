Google is extending the free trial for those who sign up for Play Pass on Google Play, the $5/month service that grants ad-free, in-app purchase free apps and games on the company’s Android app marketplace.

Typically, Google’s free trial is 14 days, but until May 14, the company is offering 30 days for free. That ain’t bad.

To sign up, you should see a banner inside your Google Play app, but if you don’t, you can swipe out the side menu and access Play Pass there. If you’re a G Suite user, don’t bother, your account isn’t supported.

Who doesn’t love an extended free trial?