Our favorite smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, is deeply discounted right now at Microsoft’s store. You can get this best-of-them-all watch for as little as $199.

Microsoft currently lists the Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm models all at $199, which is an $80 discount from their retail price of $279. Also, the Watch Active 2 44mm model (in Cloud Silver) is down to as low as $209, which is an $80 discount from its normal retail price of $299. The other 44mm colors are $30 off.

I know that people are hesitant to jump on a smartwatch, but I’m telling you again that this is the smartwatch for most people. It has solid battery life at 2+ days, an incredible display, tracking of everything (fitness, sleep, etc.), and it wears so well on the wrist in both sizes. I love the Watch Active 2, which is something I cant’ say about any other smartwatch.

Deal will likely sell through over the next day.

Shop Galaxy Watch 2 from Microsoft