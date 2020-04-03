With plenty of people stuck at home and running out of Tiger King episodes to watch on Netflix, HBO is making a move and listing 500+ hours of content available as free to watch on the service. Niiice!

As for what you can watch for free, there are plenty of TV series, documentaries, and movies available. For series, there’s The Sopranos, True Blood, The Wire, Ballers, and Barry to name a few. For movies, you can watch Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Lego Movie, Smallfoot, plus plenty of others.

According to HBO, the content can be streamed without a subscription by downloading the HBO Now or HBO Go app. You can also watch the content online at HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com.

Enjoy!

Free Series Include

Ballers

Barry

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

Veep

The Wire

Free Documentaries Include

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oratorical Fest

Free Movies Include

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

// @HBO