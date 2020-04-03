With plenty of people stuck at home and running out of Tiger King episodes to watch on Netflix, HBO is making a move and listing 500+ hours of content available as free to watch on the service. Niiice!
As for what you can watch for free, there are plenty of TV series, documentaries, and movies available. For series, there’s The Sopranos, True Blood, The Wire, Ballers, and Barry to name a few. For movies, you can watch Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Lego Movie, Smallfoot, plus plenty of others.
According to HBO, the content can be streamed without a subscription by downloading the HBO Now or HBO Go app. You can also watch the content online at HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com.
Enjoy!
Free Series Include
- Ballers
- Barry
- Silicon Valley
- Six Feet Under
- The Sopranos
- Succession
- True Blood
- Veep
- The Wire
Free Documentaries Include
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oratorical Fest
Free Movies Include
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn’t It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
// @HBO
