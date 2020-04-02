UPDATE April 2 : This update starts rolling out in the US on April 3.

Samsung announced this morning that it is bringing a variety of software things you find on the Galaxy S20 lineup to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 families.

Most of these features pertain to the camera app, but to clarify, Samsung says all of the following changes will be available inside of a software update that will start rolling out this month.

Camera Features

Samsung details that S10 and Note 10 devices will be getting Single Take, the camera feature that uses AI to capture multiple photos and videos at once, then recommends the best shot to the user. Additionally, owners can expect to see the improved Night Mode, Night Hyperlapse, and Pro Video modes. For pictures already snapped, you can then use the new Custom Filter feature, which allows you to create your own filter with colors and styles.

Sharing Features

Other features are focused on the Gallery and sharing. For the Gallery app, Samsung says that Clean View is coming and that, “With Clean View enabled, the Gallery app automatically groups together similar shots of the same subject for a more organized gallery.” On top of that, you can take advantage of the new Quick Crop tool that, you guessed it, lets you quickly crop photos.

Lastly, Quick Share and Music Share are incoming. Quick Share lets Galaxy owners see which of their Galaxy-toting contacts are nearby for sharing photos, videos, and large files. Music Share can extend your paired Bluetooth connection so you don’t need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.

Be on the lookout for this update, Galaxy S10 and Note 10 owners!

// Samsung