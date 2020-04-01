DEAL: OnePlus 6T for $299 is a Good Deal, Man

The OnePlus 6T was an excellent phone at the end of 2018 with a solid set of specs and a reasonable price. We called it the “value buy” phone at the time because you were getting a package that others would have charged you hundreds of dollars more for.

Fast forward to today and Woot has the OnePlus 6T at the low price of $299.99 in “new” condition. I’m sure you are wondering if buying a 2018 phone is worth it in 2020 and my gut wants to go with, “Sure, depending on your situation.”

OnePlus phones, including the 6T, get frequent updates and should continue to do so for a while. The 6T already has Android 10, that clean OxygenOS experience we love, and performance that should still be blazing fast. At this price, it’s definitely still a good buy for someone looking for a flagship-level experience, yet doesn’t have a 2020 budget around $1,000.

Woot lists this device as new and unlocked with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. Go for it!