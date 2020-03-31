Dark Sky, the weather app we’ve been using since it first launched for Android back in 2016, has officially joined Apple.

The main takeaway from this is that Apple will cease availability of Dark Sky for Android and other platforms, beginning July 1. If you’re currently subscribed to Dark Sky when it shuts down for Android on that date, the team says you’ll receive a refund.

About the Android app.

The app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund.

This is one of the sadder announcements in a while. I will greatly miss Dark Sky’s forecasts and hyperlocal precipitation alerts.

