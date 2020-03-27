Google announced today via Twitter that it is upping the amount of people that can be inside the same video chat on Duo, bringing the total up to 12 from 8.

One of Google’s senior directors of product states that, “We recognize group calling is particularly critical right now.” They’re not wrong. With many stuck at home, video chatting is a good way to get that face-to-face interaction we all crave.

Enjoy, Duo lovers.