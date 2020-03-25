Stadia Pro users are being gifted another three games for the month of April, which is great for anyone stuck inside and still subscribed to Google’s cloud-based gaming service.

The first game is Spitlings, a fast and fun arcade game you can play with four friends online that “demands and rewards perfect cooperation.” Pro users will also receive the Serious Sam Collection, which is Serious Sam: The First Encounter, Serious Sam: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE. And the third game for free is Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), a journey into a colorful world of absurdism.

These games can be claimed for free starting April 1.

As a friendly reminder, March 31 is the last day to claim Metro Exodus and Thumper for free as well. Don’t miss out on those.

