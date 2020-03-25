Google Podcasts continues to improve beyond just the shell of an app it once launched as. This week, Google is rolling out a full redesign to Android, launching on iOS, and adding support for subscriptions in the Podcasts web portal. It’s a big week!

The big news on the redesign is that you have better organization of Home, Explore, and Activity tabs. The Home tab is there for your quick access to subscriptions and new episodes of favorite shows. The Explore tab is where you might find new stuff, with a suggestions tab titled “For you,” as well as others by category (News, Business, Comedy, etc.). The Activity tab is your history, queue, downloads, and subscriptions.

Google says this redesign should “make it easier to discover podcasts you’ll love” as you build out an impressive list of subscriptions and “customize your listening.”

Additionally, as I mentioned above, the Google Podcasts app is now on iOS (link) as well, and the web portal has subscriptions now.

If you aren’t yet seeing the new update on Android, thank Google and their staged rollouts, aka the ruiner of Android.

Google Play Link: Google Podcasts

// Google