Amazon is doing their best to prioritize orders for people with urgent needs, yet I’d imagine you still think your Prime orders should arrive in a day or two max. I get that you are accustomed to that speed, but folks, this isn’t the time for you to 1-day rush your 14th pair of wireless buds. To help sell you on that idea, Amazon is offering a solid reward for No-Rush shipping orders.

If you decide that the order you are placing with Amazon isn’t urgent and you go with No-Rush shipping, Amazon will give you $3 back as a digital reward.

Those digital rewards can get be applied to “applicable to select eBooks, digital music, videos, and apps.” If you order a lot from Amazon, you might be able to rack up enough digital rewards to rent or buy a lot of media, like movies and books. And in doing so, you’ll take some of the strain off of Amazon workers who really should be prioritizing orders.

Learn more about Amazon free No-Rush Shipping