Amazon is doing their best to prioritize orders for people with urgent needs, yet I’d imagine you still think your Prime orders should arrive in a day or two max. I get that you are accustomed to that speed, but folks, this isn’t the time for you to 1-day rush your 14th pair of wireless buds. To help sell you on that idea, Amazon is offering a solid reward for No-Rush shipping orders.
If you decide that the order you are placing with Amazon isn’t urgent and you go with No-Rush shipping, Amazon will give you $3 back as a digital reward.
Those digital rewards can get be applied to “applicable to select eBooks, digital music, videos, and apps.” If you order a lot from Amazon, you might be able to rack up enough digital rewards to rent or buy a lot of media, like movies and books. And in doing so, you’ll take some of the strain off of Amazon workers who really should be prioritizing orders.
Collapse Show Comments