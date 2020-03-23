In case you hadn’t noticed, sports around the globe are currently on hold, and yes, that includes Major League Baseball. Earlier this year, T-Mobile announced that it would be back on March 24 to provide another free season of MLB.TV to eligible wireless customers, but as you can probably gather, there’s not much need for a MLB.TV subscription these days.

In an email sent out this morning from T-Mobile, the company stated that as soon as baseball is back, so will a free season of MLB.TV.

At T-Mobile, we love baseball as much as you do. And the second it’s back, we’ll be on deck with free MLB.TV for T-Mobile customers starting Opening Day. We’ll be there to connect you to your team, from the first play to the last K, on America’s first and only nationwide 5G. See you on Opening Day.

Hang in there, sports fans!