Samsung’s Galaxy S20 line of phones is an expensive one, there’s no getting around that fact. So when discounts arrive, we tend to want to let you know immediately, especially if you’ve been eyeing one without the want to pay full price. Today is a good day to buy.

Amazon has both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ on sale with a $200 discount. That promo will get you a Galaxy S20 for as little as $799 or a Galaxy S20+ for $999. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is not currently discounted, for whatever reason.

Are either of these devices worth it at $800 and $1000 price points? We could argue over that for days. What I’d tell you is that I’ve been using the Galaxy S20 for weeks now and absolutely love it (review, some day!). The Galaxy S20+ is just a bigger S20, so I’m going to assume it’s as good. Seriously, these two phones are awesome in so many ways (display, camera, design, performance, and camera).

The deal doesn’t need a coupon code, so just start shopping by color and then sit back as your new phone arrives.