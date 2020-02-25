What can I say, I’m a sucker for free stuff — especially free baseball stuff! This year, T-Mobile is once again handing out free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV, the league’s official game streaming service.

For me, MLB.TV is very important since I no longer live in-market of my favorite team. MLB.TV allows users to stream all out of market games, so no matter where I go, I can watch my San Francisco Giants play some very mediocre baseball with a head coach I’m not entirely convinced about. But hey, that’s sports.

The redemption period for T-Mobile customers will begin March 24. We’ll remind you when the day comes, but to prepare you for it, all you’ll need to do is open up the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting March 24, hit a dedicated Redeem button, then either sign into an existing MLB.TV account or register for a new one. It’ll be that easy to start watching some baseball.

Thank you, T-Mobile!

Great news, Christian! Starting March 24, 2020, T-Mobile customers will receive a free regular full-season subscription to https://t.co/4JBp9rgA4w offer as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays. Check the link for all the good info: https://t.co/oTilXoakn1 ^JennaLundh — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) February 25, 2020

// TmoNews