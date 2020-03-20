Google I/O 2020 Now Fully Cancelled

Google I/O 2020 has been fully cancelled. After originally cancelling the in-person, physical I/O festival and suggesting there would be some sort of I/O experience alternative option for developers (possibly online), Google announced today that they “will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year.”

In a string of Tweets and via email to those planning to attend, Google said the following:

Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with recent “shelter in place” orders by the local Bay Area counties — we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year. Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums. Take care of yourselves. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected. Any questions can be sent to [email protected] The Google I/O Team

Coronavirus sucks.