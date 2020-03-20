First of all, happy Friday, everyone. I know life has its challenges right now for pretty obvious reasons. Being stuck at home away from family and friends is never going to be easy, but we’ve got to do what we can to get this COVID-19 situation under control.

Obviously, one of the ways we do that is by washing our hands as thoroughly as we can. To help lighten the mood in that area and also help some, here’s a fun Google Assistant command to use as you continue washing the sh*t out of your hands multiple times per day.

Just say to Google, “Hey Google, help me wash my hands.” The Assistant will then play a fun song for you for 40 seconds as you scrub-a-dub-pug. Nice.