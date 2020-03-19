VIDEO: LG V60 Unboxing and Tour!

The new V60 from LG is available at select carriers this week in the US, complete with its new Dual Screen accessory.

Priced starting at $799, the V60 comes equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, plus a very large 6.8″ FHD+ display. When you combine it with LG’s updated Dual Screen accessory, you get an additional 6.8″ of display real estate. We have full specs here should you need them.

The unboxing is just the first step in our road to a full review. We’ll be back with plenty more V60 content. In the meantime, is there anything you need to know?

Have at it!