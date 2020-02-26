LG V60 ThinQ 5G Specs (Official)

If you need a full rundown of all of the specs associated with LG’s latest device, the V60 ThinQ 5G, you can find them below.
We have processor details, display numbers, measurements, all the little features, plus everything else you need to know. Well, technically this is everything we have right now. We’re still waiting for LG to give us a launch date and pricing. That should all arrive next month.
LG V60 Specs
|LG V60
|LG Dual Screen
|Display
|6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)
|Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)
Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon X55 5G
Modem
|-
|Memory
|RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB ROM, microSD (up to 2TB)
|-
|Camera
|Rear: 64MP Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚), Pixel binning to 16MP, 13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚), Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)
Front: 10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)
|-
|Battery
|5,000mAh, Quick Charge 4.0
|-
|Size
|169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm, 218g
|175.9 x 86 x 14.9mm, 134g
|Connectivity
|Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB
3.1 Compatible)
|-
|Color
|Classy Blue, Classy White
|Black
|Others
|Stereo Speakers
In-display Fingerprint Reader
4 Microphones
AI CAM
32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
LG 3D Sound Engine
HDR10+ video capture
IP68 Water and Dust Resistance
LG Pay
FM Radio
|Contact Type: USB Type-C
Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge
