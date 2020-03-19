How Hot is This Marble OnePlus 7T?

One of the things I’ve always liked about OnePlus is their willingness to try new textures or colors or materials on the backs of their phones. In a series of pictures posted to Twitter today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau highlighted that willingness by showing off a number of different color and material ideas for OnePlus phones that never came to be.

I can tell you right now that my favorite is the OnePlus 7T with a marble finish. Talk about unique look that is both elegant and original. I’d buy one today if they made it, I think.

Lau also showed off gradient ideas, a wood grain, and some other more subtle whites and matte finishes. He teased that there is “more to share soon,” so you have to wonder if the OnePlus 8 is going to offer a look outside of the standard shiny, glossy glass finishes we’ve grown accustomed to.

We all know how awesome that original sandstone was on the OnePlus One, but don’t forget that they were close to letting you swap in a number of StyleSwap covers with materials from bamboo to denim. They cancelled those, of course, because they were incredibly difficult to swap properly.

Still, if you want something fresh in design, OnePlus should have your attention.