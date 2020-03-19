Fossil Sport Drops to Just $69 With Promo Code

The Fossil Sport is so cheap at this point that I’m not sure why you wouldn’t pick one up, just to see what Wear OS is about. It’ll get you fitness tracking, notifications on your wrist that might let you put your phone down some, and a bit of style to raise those spirits as we all sit at home for the foreseeable future.

Thanks to a 30% off sale on select styles on Fossil’s online shop, you can grab the Fossil Sport for as little as $69.30. We’re talking under $70 for a watch that at one time retailed for almost $300.

Fossil appears to be quickly selling through almost all colors, so you may want to hurry. Just slap in code “SPRING30” at checkout to see the price drop.