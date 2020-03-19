Samsung has a Free $5 in Rewards Points to Give You

Samsung knows you like free stuff, Samsung phone owner, so how does a free $5 to spend in rewards points sound? Cool, here’s how to get just that.

On your Samsung phone that has Samsung Pay (basically any modern Samsung phone dating back to 2015), open the Samsung Pay app. From the “Home” tab, there is a carousel of offers at the top – you want to scroll until you see the “Level up with $5 in Rewards points on us” banner (see image above). Once you find that, tap on it and walk through the 2-3 steps to claim those 1,000 rewards points.

After claiming, I should point out that these Samsung Rewards points go into your Rewards pot, they aren’t just there for games and apps purchases on Samsung’s Galaxy Store. You should be able to use them towards accessories or phones or whatever on Samsung’s bigger store too. The points are pretty universal to Samsung’s ecosystem of stores.

Go grab that free cash!