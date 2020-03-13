Trending Tab in YouTube App is Now the Explore Tab

Said to be rolling out over the next few days, the Trending tab inside the official YouTube app is now the Explore tab. This change has been in testing for some time, and finally, YouTube pulled the trigger and made it official.

You’ll find all of the same stuff in there, but with added access to different categories such as gaming, music, and news. This should help users find the content they’re looking for in a more timely fashion.

Again, you can expect to see this change take place on all of your mobile devices within the next few days.

