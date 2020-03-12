The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still my favorite smartwatch and really the only watch I can fully recommend today. I’m actually wearing it right now in the 44mm size. Should you feel like joining me as a Samsung fanboy, Microsoft has a heck of a deal on the 44mm Watch Active 2 in black.

Normally priced at $299, Microsoft has the 44mm “Aqua Black” model priced at $205.08. As the title suggests, that’s a $94 discount off a watch that tracks your sleep, is your workout partner, gets you all the notifications you need, will last a solid 2 days, and has an incredible display.

Want a Watch Active 2 but need LTE connectivity? Microsoft has the LTE models dropped down to around $300, thanks to $140 discounts.

Again, I don’t go full recommendation very often, but I absolutely love the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It’s such a fabulous wearable device that I can’t say enough good things about.